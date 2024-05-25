Police teach Zetech painful lesson to lift maiden Women’s Premier League title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Kenya Police Bullets thrashed Zetech Sparks 6-2 to clinch the first-ever Kenya Women’s Premier League (KWPL) title in a one-sided encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Saturday evening.

The law enforcers came out guns blazing from the first whistle, racing into a 5-0 lead within 21 minutes.

Skipper Juliet Andibo opened the floodgates in the fourth minute with a long-range shot that caught the Zetech custodian Yvonne Minage off her goal-line.

Golden boot contender Rebecca Okwaro was next on the scoreboard, latching on to an overhead pass to slip the ball past Minage into the bottom left corner.

Okwaro was on the mark in the 25th minute to complete brace before Lucy Kwekwe’s turn came with two quickfire goals of her own in the 18th and 21st minutes. Zetech Sparks’ Christabel Ordia (L) battles with Lydia ‘Ozil’ Akoth of Police Bullets. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Minage could only parry the winger’s right-footed half volley into the roof of the net before Kwekwe got on the end of a through pass to round the custodian for the fifth.

No let-up

The students’ horrid day in the office continued in the second half as playmaker Lydia ‘Ozil’ Akoth scored the sixth of the game for Bullets.

Nonetheless, Anna Arusi and Yvonne Kavere salvaged some pride for Zetech with two comeback goals — the former converting from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute before Kavere rifled her freekick into the net.

Following the win, coach Beldine Odemba’s charges have extended their lead at the top to 46 points, five ahead of immediate former league champions, Vihiga Bullets — who drew 0-0 with Nakuru City Queens.

Their ultimate match is on June 26 against Bunyore Starlets at the Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga, where their official coronation will occur.