Police teach Zetech painful lesson to lift maiden Women's Premier League title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police Bullets players celebrate one of their goals against Zetech Sparks. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Kenyan Premier League

Police teach Zetech painful lesson to lift maiden Women’s Premier League title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Kenya Police Bullets thrashed Zetech Sparks 6-2 to clinch the first-ever Kenya Women’s Premier League (KWPL) title in a one-sided encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Saturday evening.

The law enforcers came out guns blazing from the first whistle, racing into a 5-0 lead within 21 minutes.

Skipper Juliet Andibo opened the floodgates in the fourth minute with a long-range shot that caught the Zetech custodian Yvonne Minage off her goal-line.

Golden boot contender Rebecca Okwaro was next on the scoreboard, latching on to an overhead pass to slip the ball past Minage into the bottom left corner.

Okwaro was on the mark in the 25th minute to complete brace before Lucy Kwekwe’s turn came with two quickfire goals of her own in the 18th and 21st minutes.

Zetech Sparks’ Christabel Ordia (L) battles with Lydia ‘Ozil’ Akoth of Police Bullets. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Minage could only parry the winger’s right-footed half volley into the roof of the net before Kwekwe got on the end of a through pass to round the custodian for the fifth.

No let-up

The students’ horrid day in the office continued in the second half as playmaker Lydia ‘Ozil’ Akoth scored the sixth of the game for Bullets.

Nonetheless, Anna Arusi and Yvonne Kavere salvaged some pride for Zetech with two comeback goals — the former converting from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute before Kavere rifled her freekick into the net.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following the win, coach Beldine Odemba’s charges have extended their lead at the top to 46 points, five ahead of immediate former league champions, Vihiga Bullets — who drew 0-0 with Nakuru City Queens.

Their ultimate match is on June 26 against Bunyore Starlets at the Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga, where their official coronation will occur.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved