‘Spotless’ Shujaa outclass Chile in Munich Challenger Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Chrisant Ojwang scored a sudden death winner as Kenya edged Chile 17-12 in their third match at the third leg of the Challenger Series in Munich, Germany on Saturday afternoon.

As was the case in their Pool C opener against Japan, Shujaa had to come back from behind after the South Americans took the lead in the fourth minute via Lucca Avelli — Tomas Salas converting successfully for a 7-0 lead.

Four minutes later, Nygel Amaitsa put Kenya back on level terms with a try of his own albeit Tony Omondi’s consequent conversion was unsuccessful.

His co-captain Vincent Onyala made amends in the 13th minute, putting the ball over the white chalk to put Kenya in the lead for the first time — Kabras Sugar’s Brian Tanga converting successfully.

With the referee’s whistle on his lips, the Chileans had one last fight in them; Federico Kennedy barged through the left wing to score his side’s second try although Diego Warnken could not convert between the posts.

And so came Chrisant’s crowning moment, the Nakuru RFC player latching on to a delightful overhead pass to touch down on the try line in sudden death.

The win marks a 100 per cent record for Shujaa in the group stages, following their 33-5 thrashing of Portugal in their second group encounter.