Shujaa off to winning start at Munich Challenger Series - Capital Sports
National rugby 7s men's team pose with their medals after their win over Chile. PHOTO/SHUJAA TWITTER

Rugby

Shujaa off to winning start at Munich Challenger Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The national men’s rugby 7s team beat Japan 28-12 to kick off the third leg of the Challenger Series in style at the Dantestadion in Munich, Germany on Saturday morning.

Shujaa started on the backfoot, falling prey to a Shotaro Tsuoka try in the 4th minute after a period of pressure in their 22.

Kevin Wekesa levelled matters for the Kenyans, latching on to a Nygel Amaitsa pass to speed off 50 metres before putting the ball over the white chalk.

Co-captain Tony Omondi then sauntered over for a successful conversion as Shujaa retook the lead.

However, the Asians’ three-and-a-half minutes of dominance paid dividends when Moeki Fukushi scored their second try of the game, which was converted by Ryota Kano.

Shujaa came back guns blazing in the second half, Amaitsa’s pass finding John Okoth on the right wing to score their second try.

Star player Patrick Odongo — returning to the national team after missing the last leg in Montevideo due to injury — then widened Kenya’s lead in the 10th minute.

The Daystar University Falcons dangerman was only too happy to grab on to poor ball handling by the Japanese after which he turned on the nitro burners to score his first try of the tournament.

As is the norm, Omondi converted to all but confirm that Shujaa are in business — and are hell-bent on making next month’s playoffs in Madrid.

There was still time for one more try by substitute Chrisant Ojwang — Omondi once again converting to add to the scores.

Their next Pool C duel is against Portugal who lost 39-5 to Chile in their earlier fixture.

