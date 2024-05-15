Liverpool assistant Lijnders named RB Salzburg boss - Capital Sports
Liverpool assistant Lijnders named RB Salzburg boss

SALZBURG, Liverpool, May 15 – Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has been appointed as Red Bull Salzburg’s new head coach.

The 41-year-old, who joined Liverpool in 2014, will go to the Austrian club this summer on a three-year deal.

Lijnders, who is in his second stint at Anfield, had been set to leave the club following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down.

The Dutchman said he wants to create an attacking style of play at his new club “where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything”.

Having initially worked under Brendan Rodgers, Lijnders remained a key part of Liverpool’s backroom staff after Klopp’s appointment in October 2015.

He left the Reds for a brief stint as manager of Dutch club NEC Nijmegen but returned to Anfield seven months later to fill his previous role.

Liverpool’s development coach Vitor Matos will join Lijnders in the Austrian top-flight team as his assistant manager.

