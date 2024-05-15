Faith ready to move mountains in Prefontaine after minor injury hiccup - Capital Sports
Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the Diamond League final in Eugene. PHOTO/Mathew Quine/Diamond League/Twitter

Athletics

Faith ready to move mountains in Prefontaine after minor injury hiccup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon is ready to rule the track once again after recovering from a minor muscle injury in the past few weeks.

Kipyegon said she will be looking forward to running in next weekend’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States, which will be a buildup for the national trials for the Paris Olympics.

“I saw my name announced for the Prefontaine Classic. It’s one of the greatest competitions in the circuit and I plan to compete there again in 2025,” the world and Olympics 1500m champion said.

Kipyegon said she is in great shape, thanks largely to the great work that has gone in healing her muscle issue.

“I’ve been building in a great way during the past months for a beautiful season ahead. Some weeks back I got a small muscle problem that was handled well. I’m now back in full training, focusing to start my season in 4 weeks time at the Kenyan Trials for the Olympic Games,” she said.

She will be returning to a track where she secured the Diamond League trophy in September last year, clocking 3:50.72 to win the the women’s 1500m.

Hayward Field is a track on which Kipyegon has enjoyed good fortunes, going back to 2021 when she clocked 3:53.23 to win the women’s 1500m.

In 2022, the two-time world 1500m champion triumphed again, timing 3:52.59 to cut the tape.

At the Olympics, she is expected to double in the women’s 1500m and 5000m, following on from last year’s World Championships in Budapest where she added to her specialty by clocking 14:53.88 to win the 12-and-a-half lap race.

