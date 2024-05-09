5 football players who became discoveries in La Liga this season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – New stars appear in La Liga every year, and the 2023/2024 season was no exception.

We deliberately do not include players of the caliber of Jude Bellingham or Ilkay Gundogan, whose level has long been beyond doubt.

Today, we will talk about those whose play has become a revelation this season.

Alvaro Valles, goalkeeper, Las Palmas

Alvaro has played for Las Palmas since 2019, but his team only returned to the elite division last year – the first time since the 2017/18 season.

This did not stop Valles from demonstrating composure and skill on the goal line from the very first matches.

Until February, the goalkeeper did not allow more than 2 goals in a game, and according to the statistical resource Stats Bomb, by the middle of the season, he saved the team from more than 11 additional goals.

Amazing numbers from a debutant goalkeeper from not the strongest club!

Valles has excellent footwork, defensive leadership, and reflexes. Thanks to his confident play, Las Palmas has already secured a 99% place in the elite for the next season, but the Real trainee is surely dreaming of new challenges.

Pau Cubarsí, defender, Barcelona

In March 2024, Barça defender Pau Cubarsi made his debut for the Spanish national team in a match against Colombia – at that time, he was 17 years and 2 months old.

A few days later, he took the pitch against the Brazilian national team and now may go to Euro 2024.

When you are recognized as the best player of the match in the Champions League playoffs, as was the case after the game with Napoli, you can easily count on a place in the national team!

The rise of the young talent happened quickly and as effectively as possible. Pau made his debut for the Catalan first team in the Copa del Rey in January, and already in March he was recognized as the best player in La Liga under the age of 23.

Although he played a little more than 10 matches for the club, Barcelona is already preparing a new contract for his 18th birthday with a significant increase in salary and compensation of €1 billion! The club’s management sees the new Gerard Pique in the young Catalan and does not intend to let him go, although there is already a queue of English giants lining up for Cubarsi.

After Pau’s debut for the main team, an impressed Robert Lewandowski asked his teammates about his age. The answer shocked him, and the Pole said that it was simply illegal to play so well at such a young age.

Lamine Yamal, midfielder, Barcelona

The next hero of our review is the only player in history who debuted in the Spanish national team before Cubarsi. Lamine Yamal entered the match against the Georgian national team on September 8, 2023, at 16 years and 57 days. In the first game, he scored and became the youngest goal scorer in national team games in the 21st century.

Yamal is distinguished by fantastic technique and speed. He has good hitting skills and a developed football intelligence, which allows him to operate effectively in positional attacks and, if necessary, tear apart opponents on his favorite right wing.

Last summer, not all fans approved the sale of the star Dembele to PSG, but, as it turned out, Xavi had already found a worthy replacement for the Frenchman.

The young winger’s contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026, so in the coming years, nothing will stop Pau from becoming an important element of the renewed Barcelona.

Savio, midfielder, Girona

The young Brazilian has already made his debut in the Seleção, but so far belongs to the seemingly modest Troyes and is one of the hottest lots of this summer.

Why is the French club not so simple? He is part of the City Group empire, meaning Manchester City bosses will have the final say on the deal for the 20-year-old winger.

According to well-known journalist and insider Fabrizio Romano, the player has already signed a contract with the Citizens, but rumors about his transfer look much more confusing

Last season, Savio was on loan from PSV, but he played only 6 games there and did not make much of an impression. The player’s potential was spotted by Girona’s sporting director, who convinced the club to try the winger in La Liga. The bet worked, and now the Brazilian is a key player in one of the most bright teams in Europe.

Artem Dovbyk, 26 y.o, forward, Girona

His teammate, Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk, became the top scorer in the Ukrainian championship last season, but no one could have imagined that a year later, he would be fighting for the Pichichi trophy.

The forward did not go through pre-season training with the team and, on August 1, managed to score for Dnipro in Champions League qualifying, only to make his debut in La Liga less than two weeks later and score a goal against Real Sociedad.

A large but at the same time technical striker, he knows how to beat opponents by dribbling, is good at playing along, and has a powerful shot.

At the same time, he perfectly performs the role of a ram forward and is always ready to head a cross. Dovbyk is not afraid of big games and has already scored against Barcelona, Villarreal, and Betis, and not so long ago scored a hat-trick against Seville.

In his first season in La Liga, Artem scored as much as Ibrahimovic and Suarez scored on their debut – not bad for a player for only €7.75 million!

