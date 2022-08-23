International Cricket returns to Kenya after a decade as entry fee waived

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – The national men’s Cricket team led by experienced batsman Alex Obanda will be out to bounce back from Jersey defeat when it welcomes Nepal at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds for the five-match T20 International Series slated to start Thursday.

The Series, that will see Nepal play in Kenya for the first time, will be followed up by three one-dayers.

With the visit marking a return of hosting international sides after a decade for Kenya, the country has waived entrance fee and all the matches in the series, between Kenya and Nepal will be available for telecast and streaming all over the world.

Kenya driven by beating Uganda, Italy and Bermuda this series might just as well put the country on the map in the world of Cricket.

The Kenyan charges returned home last week from Jersey where they played in the last of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B fixtures.

Jersey won with 18 points, Kenya tied with Uganda and Hong Kong on 12 points, with Italy in 5th and Bermuda in 6th place. Kenya Cricket Team, Jersey, Aug 2022. Photo/COURTESY

Nepal have named a star-studded squad with star leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane as their captain with Gyanendra Malla, Shahab Alam, and Bibek Yadav having marked their comeback to the national team.

Kenya has Shem Ngoche who will lead the national side with a few experienced cricketers such as Irfan Karim, Obanda and Collins Obuya.

Nepal had a dismal campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 and will hope to turn the tables against Kenya.

Kenya vs Nepal – Full Squads

Kenya: Shem Ngoche (Captain), Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachi Budhia, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugen Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Rohit Paudel (Vice-Captain), Aasif Sheikh (Wicker Keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahamad, Arjun Saud (Wicket Keeper), Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Kishor Mahato, Bibek Yadav. Reserves: Jitendra Mukhiya, Bhim Sharki, Pratish GC, Hari Shankar Shah

Full Schedule

T20I Series: Time 1pm

Thursday, August 25, 2022 – 1st T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Friday, August 26, 2022 – 2nd T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Sunday, August 28, 2022 – 3rd T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Monday, August 29, 2022 – 4th T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – 5th T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

One Day Series: Time: 10am

Friday, September 2, 2022 – 1st One Day – Nepal vs Kenya

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – 2nd One Day – Nepal vs Kenya

Monday, September 5, 2022 – 3rd One Day – Nepal vs Kenya