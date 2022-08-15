Chilling with goats and being the GOAT: Lewis Hamilton enjoys sweet time in Kenya and KOT go gaga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Ashe Oleng! (Maasai for thank you so much), the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary tweeted in response to seven-time Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton’s gratitude for their hospitality as he visited the community owned project in Samburu as part of his adventure during the current season-break.
The British icon, regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, spent time in Kenya as part of his tour of Africa that saw him visit the sand dunes of Namibia, Gorilla Hunting in Rwanda and sighting of elephants in Kenya.
Hamilton shared on his socials photos of him chilling with elephants and giraffes as he clearly enjoyed his holiday.
But one that caught everyone’s attention was him holding a goat, with the caption “New best friend”. Being regarded as the GOAT (Greatest of al Time) was this a pun-intended tweet to affirm his status?
Kenyans on Twitter in their true element did not hold themselves as they flooded his mentions, some affirming admiration, while some wished they were held in the same way as the Maasai goat.
Here are some tweets from KOT.