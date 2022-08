NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Race walker Emily Ngii earned Kenya its 10th medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after clinching bronze in the 10,000m race on Saturday afternoon.

Ngii clocked a new African record of 43:50.00 coming in behind India’s Priyanka who timed a new Personal Best time of 43:38.00.

Australian Jemima Montag successfully defended her title, clocking a new Games Record and Personal best time of 42:34.00.