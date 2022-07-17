WRC Safari Rally king Rovanpera wins Estonia Rally to extend championship lead

TARU, Estonia, Jul 17 – Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera claimed his fifth win of the season in the Estonia Rally on Sunday, finishing ahead of his Welsh Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans.

The 21-year-old Finn, also winner last year in Estonia, consolidated his position as leader in the championship after a dominant performance which saw him win 13 of the 24 stages to finish over a minute ahead of Evans, who won six.

Home hope Ott Tanak was third best for Hyundai, two minutes behind Rovanpera who earned five bonus points for the best time in the last “Power Stage” over wet and muddy roads.

Rovanpera now has 175 points after seven rounds, with Belgian Thierry Neuville of Hyundai second on 92 points after finishing fourth on Sunday.

Evans is third on 79 points, two ahead of Tanak, who claimed one stage win over the weekend.