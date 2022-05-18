KFC partners with JJF to launch basketball court in Umama Grounds, Kayole

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Leading eatery KFC Kuku Foods has partnered with JJF to put up a new basketball court at Umama grounds owned by Devine World Parish (DIWOPA) in Komarock along Kangundo road.

This will be the 4th basketball court to be constructed by the Foundation under the Bakee Mtaani Program.

‘Bakee Mtaani’ (basketball in the hood) is a revolutionary community initiative that introduces basketball courts as safe spaces within Nairobi’s informal settlements and communities.

The project includes the identification and construction of basketball courts, sourcing of equipment, implementing training for coaches and referees to oversee basketball tournaments and comprehensive training programs for the youths to learn the sport and ensure high levels of participation.

KFC is coming on board as a major funding partner for the Kayole-community based full size basketball court, which is preceded by 3 other courts build in the Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South Communities.

“KFC employs over 1000 youth who also form a core part of our customer base at KFC. We are therefore very aligned to JJF’s mission of addressing the burning issues of youth unemployment and social development,”

“Our partnership as KFC with the NBA in Africa also aims to create a space for aspiring basketballers to hone their skill and love for the game while winning some cool prizes as part of our Now We’re Balling campaign,” remarked Kuku Foods CEO Jacques Theunissen, while speaking at the groundbreaking event on site.

On their part, the Foundation, through CEO Diana Sifuna, thanked KFC for the new partnership;

“It’s an honor to have KFC on board as partner with the Foundation for this noble course. It’s not just a court coming up but a facility that brings the youth together for engagement, not only for the game, but for mutually beneficial purposes,”

“We have so far successfully put up three courts in the Dagoretti area, but this one is significant as it’s the first out in Kayole and hopefully, with a cemented partnership with KFC, this will be the first of many within the City,” said Diana

Jonathan Jackson echoed CEO Diana by stating;

“I’d like to say thank you to the Catholic Church for agreeing to donate their land. We don’t own it but they do,”

“The three that we’ve built before we financed it ourselves and at this point i’d like to thank KFC for being our first partner and for coming to join us to construct this basketball court. We hope that this will not be the last one, we hope there will more to come,” said Jonathan

The new court, upon completion, will be open to use for all youth in the area, as well as schools and league teams.