Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

History-maker Biniam Girmay pulled out of the Giro d'Italia before the start of the 11th stage, with an eye injury he suffered when he was struck by a Prosecco cork.

Sports

Eritrean sensation Girmay pulls out of Giro with eye injury after cork mishap

Published

SANTARCANGELO DI ROMAGNA, Italy, May 18Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay pulled out of the Giro d’Italia with a left eye injury he suffered after being hit by a prosecco cork while celebrating an historic stage victory, his team Intermarche said on Wednesday.

Girmay became the first black African to win on any of cycling’s three grand tours after claiming the honours on Tuesday’s 10th stage of this year’s race, between Pescara and Jesi.

Intermarche’s team doctor Piet Daneels said tests showed “haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye”.

“In consultation with the medical and sport staff, the decision has been made that Biniam Girmay will not take part any longer in this Giro d’Italia, which he is leaving with a stage victory, a second place and three other top five finishes,” Intermarche said in a statement.

“The injury is moving in the right direction but in order not to aggravate it it has been strongly advised to avoid intense activities.”

The cyclist had placed the bottle on the floor and bent over it as he undid the binding before the cork flew off hitting him from close range.

Girmay was treated at a hospital in Jesi before then heading to a party held by his team in the seaside resort of Riccione on Tuesday evening.

He is due to have further tests on the eye and left the team hotel on Wednesday morning with his manager after bidding farewell to his team-mates

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Little piece of history’ –

Girmay has carved out a name for himself in the world of cycling, establishing himself as one of the sport’s best sprinters.

He had already made history this season when he became the first African winner of a classic, the Ghent-Wevelgem at the end of March.

He shot to attention at the world championships when he became the first black African man to feature on the podium when he came second in the under-23’s at the 2021 event in Belgium.

He has already racked up eight wins since turning professional in 2020.

On Tuesday the 22-year-old had proven too strong for Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel, who threw up his hands in resignation after a long struggle for the line at Jesi.

While multiple tour winner Chris Froome was born in Kenya and Daryl Impey of South Africa has won stages, Girmay is the first Black African to win on the grand tours.

“I watched the Giro as a kid on television and then went out riding with the dream of one day taking part,” Girmay said, before his podium accident.

“We write a little piece of history every day,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m really happy about what I did today, I don’t have the words to describe it.”

Impey paid tribute to Girmay’s achievement in a post on Twitter: “What. A. Sprint. @GrmayeBiniam bossed that @giroditalia. Amazing for Eritrea and Africa again. He’s just getting started, it seems. Chapeau (Hats off)!”

Girmay leaves the Giro second in the sprint points race, just three points behind Frenchman Arnaud Demare on 151, with Van der Poel third another 58pts behind.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved