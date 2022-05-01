Olympic champion Jacobs confirmed for Kip Keino Classic duel against Omanyala

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 01 – Olympic Champion Marcel Jacobs is the latest confirmed entrant for this weekend’s Kip Keino Classic, in what is now a loaded field to compete against homeboy and African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

Race Director Barnaba Korir has confirmed that Jacobs will be in Nairobi for the Continental Gold Touur meet, adding on to a field that already had Fred Kerley who finished second behind the Italian in Tokyo as well as Kenny Bednarek who finished second in Tokyo in the 200m.

Omanyala raced Kerley in the semis in Tokyo where he finished third in a then national record of 10.00secs, but it was not enough to send him to the final.

The two had also raced in the heats, Omanyala finishing third again, Kerley second and Canada;s Andre de Grasse winning.

In the Olympic final, Jacobs, a relatively unknown figure then, blasted into victory, clocking a fast 9.80 timing, Kerley second and de Grasse third.