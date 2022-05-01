Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marcel Jacobs celebrates after winning the Olympic title

Athletics

Olympic champion Jacobs confirmed for Kip Keino Classic duel against Omanyala

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 01 – Olympic Champion Marcel Jacobs is the latest confirmed entrant for this weekend’s Kip Keino Classic, in what is now a loaded field to compete against homeboy and African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

Race Director Barnaba Korir has confirmed that Jacobs will be in Nairobi for the Continental Gold Touur meet, adding on to a field that already had Fred Kerley who finished second behind the Italian in Tokyo as well as Kenny Bednarek who finished second in Tokyo in the 200m.

Omanyala raced Kerley in the semis in Tokyo where he finished third in a then national record of 10.00secs, but it was not enough to send him to the final.

The two had also raced in the heats, Omanyala finishing third again, Kerley second and Canada;s Andre de Grasse winning.

In the Olympic final, Jacobs, a relatively unknown figure then, blasted into victory, clocking a fast 9.80 timing, Kerley second and de Grasse third.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved