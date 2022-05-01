Leopards sneak slim win over KCB to bounce back to winning ways

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 01 – Referee Anthony Juma Ogwayo was on the spot once again for a contested penalty, as AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a hard fought 2-1 win over KCB at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Labour Day.

Leopards led 2-0 at halftime, but it was their second goal, coming three minutes to the break, that bore all the controversy. Ingwe were handed a penalty after referee Ogwayo had adjudged Victor Omune to have been fouled inside the box, a decision that surprised even Leopards themselves.

Omune already had his hands on his head regretting a missed chance after completely miscuing his attempted tap from a Makwatta cross, but behind him, the referee had pointed to the spot.

KCB players remonstrated with the FIFA referee as they protested the decision, but Ingwe were counting their lucky stars with Makwatta collecting the ball and standing on the penalty spot.

Ogwayo stood firm with his decision and Makwatta stepped up to score his fourth goal in five matches for Leopards.

It is the second time in almost a month that controversy trailed Ogwayo after he awarded, then disallowed a goal against Tusker FC in their 0-0 draw with Gor Mahia.

KCB though had a chance to draw level in the second half after the were also awarded a penalty, but Sidney Lokale, who had halved the deficit just two minutes earlier, missed a penalty.

Leopards had taken the lead early in the 19th minute, Omune scoring against his former employers after a brilliant low finish, running on to an Ojo Olaniyi through ball.

The two almost combined for the second goal three minutes later, the Nigerian with some good hold up play before slicing out Omune on the right. However, his cross was too close to the keeper with Olaniyi screaming for the ball at the edge of the six yard area.

JCB had not panicked despite conceding early and they came inches close to drawing level on the half hour mark, but Peter Thiong’o cleared the ball off the line.

Derrick Otanga picked up a looped ball from Baraka Badi before rifling a volley at goal past the keeper, but Thiong’o was well placed to clear. KCB FC players surround the referee after he awarded a controversial penalty. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Leopards had to make a change after Olaniyi came off injured, a clash with Nashon Alembi aggravating an earlier hamstring strain and was replaced by Makwatta.

Cliff Nyakeya should have taken Leopards 2-0 up in the 37th minute when a long ball evaded a poorly timed header from Dennis Odhiambo. But the former Mathare United man sliced his low shot inches wide.

In the second half, Leopards started strong and had a chance in the 56th minute when Omune played Makwatta through, but he was denied by the trailing feet of keeper David Okello.

Two minutes later, Omune saw his header from a corner come off the upright and when the ball was recycled into the box, Brian Wanyama missed the target from point blank range.

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno then made four changes at a go. Lokale, John Mwangi, Michael Mutinda and Victor Omondi were brought in for Robinson Kamura, Mohamed Kilume, Otanga and Reagan Otieno.

The changes proved an instant hit with KCB playing better and they halved the deficit in the 71st minute when Lokale slapped home from inside the box off a Henry Onyango cross.

Two minutes later they had a perfect chance to draw level. A quickly taken throw by Dennis Odhiambo found Omondi inside the box, the winger’s quick feet seeing him fouled by Josephat Lopaga.

Lokale stepped forward, but his penalty was well saved by Levis Opiyo in the AFC goal. From the resultant corner, Onyango floated in a cross but Lokale once again missed with a diving header.

KCB threw everything into the final minutes of the game, but couldn’t scrape in the least a point from the tie.