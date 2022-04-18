Relegation fighting Wazito scrape point against AFC Leopards at Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – Elly Asieche’s goal early in the second half saved relegation fighting Wazito FC a point in a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Easter Monday.

John Mark Makwatta had given Leopards a third minute lead from a contentious penalty, but Wazito fought to have at least one point that took them six away from safety.

Fred Ambani’s charges would have had more goals, but were wasteful infront of goal as they now find themselves with a battle to fight with eight rounds of matches left.

Leopards went to the break a goal up courtesy of Makwatta his fourth goal in as many matches. The striker converted a contentious penalty after just three minutes, referee Peter Waweru handing a spot kick after he was adjudged to have been brought down by keeper Zamu Adisa. Wazito’s Elly Asieche wheels away from AFC Leopards’ Giovanni Lukhumwa during their FKF Premier League match at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But despite going down early, Wazito will have only themselves to blame after missing several golden opportunities to score.

Michael Otieno had a glorious opportunity in the 16th minute when James Kinyanjui’s pinpoint cross found him inside the six yard box, but his header was inches over. Two minutes later Amos Asembeka attempted his luck from distance, but his shot skied over the bar.

Wazito continued to create chances and Tyson Otieno forced keeper Levis Opiyo to a brilliant save in the 20th minute when he wriggled his way to the edge of the area before unleashing a thunderous shot.

With Leopards struggling to knit possession and Wazito winning most of the balls, coach Patrick Aussems made changes, bringing out Giovanni Lukhumwa for Washington Munene. The substitute moved to left back while Lewis Bandi was shifted to midfield.

But still Wazito dominated and should have levelled matters nine minutes to the break when a beautiful cross from Kinyanjui picked out Elly Asieche’s run at the backpost, but with no man on his back the skipper bounced his header wide, with only the keeper to beat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AFC Leopards’ Lewis Bandi turns away from James Kinyanjui of Wazito FC during their FKF Premier League match at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the second half, Wazito needed just two minutes to get back on level terms when Aseiche tapped into an empty net after Tyson Otieno’s cross from the right was deflected away from keeper Opiyo.

Asieche should have had a brace few minutes later when he was picked out by a cross unmarked at the backpost, but his effort with a volley was saved by the keeper.

Leopards struggled to knit anything moving forward with Wazito pinning them in their half, but couldn’t make the possession count for chances and goals.