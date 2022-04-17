Connect with us

Shujaa players during a past match

Rugby

Kenya drops to the Challenge Trophy in Vancouver 7s to face Ireland

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Kenya dropped to the Challenge trophy at the Vancouver 7s in Canada after managing only one win out of three matches on the opening day.

Shujaa went down 12-19 to England in their last match where they needed to win and hope Mike Friday’s USA loses to high flying Fiji.

It was a dramatic Pool A where three teams, England, USA and Kenya finished with 5 points each after winning one match each while Fiji collected maximum points to top the pool.

If Kenya had not lost 38-7 against Fiji in her second match, and hope the other results returned their favor, then they would stand a chance to squeeze into the Cup Quarter-finals.

Kenya will now face Ireland in the 9th place quarter-finals Sunday at 19:44.

