Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shujaa players during a past match

Kenya

Shujaa finish 11th at Singapore Sevens after Spain loss

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Shujaa’s late comeback was not enough as they lost 19-10 to Spain in the ninth-place play-off semi-final at the Singapore Sevens on Sunday.

Shujaa trailed 19-0 at halftime, but put up a fight in the second half with two tries but it was little too late. The Spaniards will now take on France in the final for the 9th place play-off.

The Kenyan boys had a slow start with Spain going 14-0 ahead after two converted tries. Eduardo Lopez and Plo Pla crossed over the line with Juan Martinez converting both.

Javier de Juan then added Spain’s third try of the game as Spain took cruise control of the game.

In the second half though, Innocent Simiyu’s charges pulled up and Kelvin Wekesa crossed over for Shujaa’s first try before Billy Odhiambo scored a consolation after the buzzer.

Shujaa had earlier beaten Japan 12-10 in the quarter final for the 9th place play-off with Herman Humwa and Billy Odhiambo crossing over, one of which was converted by Anthony Omondi.

In the group phase, Shujaa won only one match, beating Canada 24-7. They had lost their opening two matches, losing 12-10 to USA and 26-5 to South Africa.

The Kenyan boys now pick five points from Singapore and will look towards an improved performance at next weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved