Salim’s Posta Rangers pile relegation misery on Mathare United

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Salim Ali engineered a victory against his former employers, guding Posta Rangers to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Mathare United at the Kasarani Annex on Thursday.

An impressive Mathare played top notch football in the opening half but collapse in the second half, Posta rallying a comeback to pick three points to push into sixth in the standings.

For Mathare, it was another failed bid on three points as their hunt for survival suffered a massive hit with 11 rounds of matches left.

They are on 11 points, nine away from safety.

While Daniel Otieno won the penalty and Ochieng converted, goalkeeper Bryne Omondi, playing against his immediate former employers, paid an equally crucial role as the Slum Boys went to the break a goal up.

The goalkeeper made two crucial one on one saves early on in the game when the mailmen were on the up, ensuring he gave his side time to recover and grow into the game.

In the sixth minute, Timothy Otieno intercepted a short pass from left back Tony Odhiambo. The former Tusker FC man stormed into the box one on one with Omondi, but the keeper’s trailing leg plucked off the ball and deflected it wide.

In the 17th minute, Otieno had another chance when Mathare were pickpocketed in midfield. The forward stormed into the box but his shot was turned away by an agile Omondi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In between those two opportunities, the mailmen had a decent chance when the dangerous Patrick Otieno cut back a cross into the box but Jackson Dwang took too many touches of the ball allowing the backline to close in quick and block his shot.

Mathare had their first effort on target in the 19th minute off a setpiece when Otieno was axed at the edge of the box as he wheeled away on the counter. He took responsibility on the freekick and attracted a good save from keeper Jairus Adira.

That was the sign of things to come from Mathare who had kept their cool despite being raided a lot in the opening minutes.

They broke the deadlock after 25 minutes from the penalty spot, right back Ochieng comfortably tucking the ball away. Otieno had stormed into the box from the left and was hauled down by Sammy Imbuye.

Three minutes later they almost doubled their lead when Alphonce Ndonye plucked the ball off David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’s feet and took an aim at goal with the keeper off his line, but the effort was wide. POsta Rangers defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng battles for the ball with Mathare United’s Donald Ange. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Posta were using Patrick Otieno as their main attacking threat, spraying the balls behind the backline to allow him collect and cross. He switched from left to right wing, but none of his forays bore fruit, Posta paying for their lack of composure in the final third.

But, in the second, the mailmen came back a different outfit and had taken the lead within the opening seven minutes.

Three minutes in they had drawn level when Timothy finally had his goal when he reacted quickest after keeper Omondi spilled a shot from Patrick. Omondi had an initial touch on Timothy’s tap but the power was too strong and the ball spiralled into the net.

Four minutes later they took the lead when Dwanga shot low into the net from the edge of the box after Timothy did well on the left to battle off his marker and cut back a cross.

The two-goal cushion gave Posta more confidence and had benefited from their dominance in midfield.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Mathare made three changes at a go, Clifford Alwanga, Dennis Monda and Chris Ocuor coming on for Martin Nderitu, Alphonce Ndinya and Daniel Kago. With more options in midfield, Mathare were calmer and played better.

They drew level in the 69th minute with Ange’s brilliant goal. The Congolese forward picked a pass from Daniel Otieno, controlled and took a brilliant shot on the turn from the edge of the box.

On the other end, Bryne made a brilliant save two minutes later, making his body big to deny substitute Brian Oteino at point blank.

Salim Ali, the Posta Rangers coach also threw in three changes, Vincent Wasambo, Jackson Dwang and Timothy coming off for Calvin Odongo, Bernard Ondiek and Victor Ndinya.

Within a minute of coming on, Odongo provided the winning goal, winning the ball off Kennedy Ochieng on the left before sending Brian Otieno through, the substitute finishing calmly inside the box.

With 10 minutes left, Mathare couldn’t provide a response as Salim tightened Posta’s grasp on the lead, bringing in defender Michael Apudo for the impressive Patrick Otieno.