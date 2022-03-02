Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich

English Premiership

Chelsea’s Russian owner Abramovich to sell club

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 – Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed he is selling the North London Club.

Earlier this week, Labour MP Chris Bryant used Parliamentary Privilege to also reveal Abramovich is selling his UK home and another flat, telling the House of Commons the Russian billionaire is “terrified of being sanctioned”.

The Chelsea owner is now looking to sell the club, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming he has been offered the chance to buy the club.

Abramovich is owed £1.5billion by Chelsea after buying the club in a £140m deal in 2003, but says he will not ask for any of the loans to be repaid.

He says the sale of Chelsea “will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process”.

“This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club,” Abramovich said.

-By Sky Sports

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved