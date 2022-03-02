Chelsea’s Russian owner Abramovich to sell club

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 – Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed he is selling the North London Club.

Earlier this week, Labour MP Chris Bryant used Parliamentary Privilege to also reveal Abramovich is selling his UK home and another flat, telling the House of Commons the Russian billionaire is “terrified of being sanctioned”.

The Chelsea owner is now looking to sell the club, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming he has been offered the chance to buy the club.

Abramovich is owed £1.5billion by Chelsea after buying the club in a £140m deal in 2003, but says he will not ask for any of the loans to be repaid.

He says the sale of Chelsea “will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process”.

“This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club,” Abramovich said.

-By Sky Sports