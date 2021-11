NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Embattled Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has been arrested at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi as he went to pay Harambee Stars a courtesy call following their arrival from Uganda.

“Yes, he has been arrested just shortly after arriving at Safari Park and has been taken for interrogation,” a source told Capital Sports.

Mwendwa was whisked away to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) where he is set to be interrogated.