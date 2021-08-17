Lionesses narrowly lose out to South Africa in second test match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Lionesses narrowly lost out to hosts South Africa 29-22 in their second test match in Stellenbosch on Monday evening, going down to a last minute converted try as they wound up their week-long training before returning home.

The Kenyan girls will however leave South Africa with plenty of confidence from that performance as they prepare to face Colombia in a World Cup qualification repechage match at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

In the second test against the hosts, Coach Felix Oloo had made wholesome changes to the squad having lost the first match 66-0. He brought in the experienced faces who had played at the Tokyo Olympic Games, having given them a rest for the first game.

The changes proved decisive as the Kenyan girls played better, were better off the racks and breakdowns, but a last minute error gifted the home side victory.

The South Africans, just like they did in the first test were fast off the blocks and Lusanda Damke’s converted try gave them a 7-0 lead.

The Lionesses however fought back to keep to within touching distance, Grace Adhiambo dotting down but the conversion sailing wide.

The South Africans respinded in kind with Jakkie Chillers dotting down another try that was converted for a 14-5 lead before Zeenay Jordan sliced the posts with a penalty for a 17-5 lead.

It all looked certainly downhill for the Lionesses but they kept the fight. Christabel Lindo landed Kenya’s second try of the game which Adhiambo converted to reduce the deficit to a five-point game.

In the second half, the Kenyan girls were more determined, the half time pep talk having definitely jolted the roar out of them.

The Kenyan girls took the lead for the first time in the game with Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello adding the third try and Adhiambo adding the twos as Oloo’s charges went up 19-17.

They would continue dominating their hosts and Adhiambo would take her points count in the game to 12 and Kenya’s 22 as she drilled home a penalty.

But, the South Africans pressed to re-take the lead with Libbie van Rensburg dotting down to tie the game.

When it seemed like the Lionesses would guard for at least a draw, a handling error at the back saw the South Africans grab the win with Dumke crossing over for her second of the day and compatriot Jordan converting for a 29-27 victory.