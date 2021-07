NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Leonard Bett missed out on a place in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympic Games after finishing fifth in his heat, failing to make either the automatic qualification or being one of the fastest six out of the top three.

Benjamin Kibiwott easily won heat two while Kigen was third in heat three as both sailed through to Monday’s final.

Bett, the 2017 World Under-18 champion paid the price for sticking to the back too long.

-More to follow