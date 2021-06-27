Kenyan drivers Onkar, Patel and Tundo score WRC points

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Kenyan drivers Onkar Rai, Karan Patel and Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo scored WRC points after finishing in the top 10 of the Safari Rally was won by Frenchman Sebastian Ogier of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team.

The trio were competing in the WRC3 class with Onkar dedicating his maiden win to his elder brother Tejveer Rai who is recuperating in hospital after crashing out on Friday in Kedong.

Onkar finished 7th overall ahead of Patel who was 8th while Tundo, a five-time Safari Rally winner was placed 9th.

-More to follow-