Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United fans protesting at Old Trafford

English Premiership

Glazers promise greater fan input at Man Utd decision-making

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 5 – Manchester United announced on Friday they will create a fan advisory board to improve supporters’ input into the club’s decision-making processes after the backlash to the English giants involvement in the failed European Super League (ESL) project.

United also said they had initiated dialogue with the Manchester United Supporters Trust with the aim of setting up a scheme for fans to buy shares in the club.

Protests against United’s owners, the American Glazer family, in the wake of the ESL proposals forced the postponement of a Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford in May.

United were one of the major drivers behind the plans that seeked to guarantee top level European football for 15 founding members and cap costs.

However, they joined the other five Premier League clubs involved by withdrawing from the breakaway competition within 48 hours amid intense pressure from fans, players governments and governing bodies.

Co-chairman Joel Glazer attended an online first fans’ forum for the first time on Friday.

The Glazers have been deeply unpopular since their leveraged takeover of the Red Devils in 2005 saddled the club with huge debts.

A combination of interest payments and dividends paid to the Glazers in the 16 years since has cost United over £1 billion ($1.4 billion).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As owners, we want exactly the same thing as the fans – a successful team and a strong club – and we want to work in partnership to achieve those objectives,” Joel Glazer said in a statement.

“Fans are the lifeblood of Manchester United and I am personally committed to ensuring that they are given an enhanced voice, through the creation of a Fan Advisory Board and a Fan Share Scheme.

“The club has been in discussions with MUST regarding a fan share scheme for a number of months and has already sought external legal advice on options. Discussions will now intensify, with the aim of agreeing a plan before the start of the new season.”

The Glazers have also been fiercely criticised for a lack of investment off the field in the facilities for fans at Old Trafford.

The 76,000 capacity stadium remains the largest in the Premier League, but has become dated in comparison to many of their rivals.

“Old Trafford is at the heart of Manchester United and while we have spent over £100m over the last 10 years on infrastructure projects, we will now accelerate the process of planning much more significant investment and upgrades to the stadium,” added Joel Glazer.

“Rest assured, we will consult with supporters throughout the process to end up with a result we can all be proud of.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Glazers promise greater fan input at Man Utd decision-making - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved