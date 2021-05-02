Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Man Utd fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 03 – Manchester United fans invaded Old Trafford ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool as part of a protest against the club’s American owners.

Large numbers of fans had gathered outside Old Trafford, on the day Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions if United lose.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanting “we want Glazers out.”

Flares were lit with one launched towards the television broadcast gantry.

Anger towards the Glazer family has been reignited by United’s part in a proposed European Super League (ESL) that collapsed within 48 hours last month due to a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

The Glazers have owned United since a controversial leveraged takeover in 2005 saddled the club with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of debt.

United fans wore green and gold colours to matches early in the Glazers reign, the colours of Newton Heath, the club founded in 1878 that eventually became Manchester United 24 years later, as a sign of protest.

Green and gold scarves and flares were back at Old Trafford on Sunday, while there were a number of banners aimed at the Glazers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already announced he would be leaving his role by the end of the year amid the fallout from the failed ESL project.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved