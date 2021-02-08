Mathare down Nzoia for second win of the season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 08 – James Kinyanjui scored in the second half as Mathare United beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0 to pick a morale boosting second win of the year to lift them off the bottom two for the first time this season.

Kinyanjui calmly headed in 10 minutes into the second half to lift Mathare to victory and revive their hopes of permanently vacating the relegation zone.

The pint-sized midfielder slotted home a lone header at the backpost after running behind the defense to beat the offside trap from Tyson Otieno’s cross.

-More to follow