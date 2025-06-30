Ex-England star Ince charged with drink driving - Capital Sports
Former England international Paul Ince. PHOTO/ENGLAND

English Premiership

Ex-England star Ince charged with drink driving

Published

CHESTER, England, June 30, 2025 – Former England captain Paul Ince has been charged with drink-driving after crashing into a central reservation, police said.

The ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder was arrested after a black Range Rover crashed at 17:00 BST on Saturday on Chester High Road in Neston, Wirral.

Cheshire Police said the 57-year-old has been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 18 July.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool manager, who also played for West Ham United and Inter Milan, won 53 caps for his country and played at Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998.

He became the first black footballer to captain England in 1993.

After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said officers “were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston”.

“The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier,” the spokesperson said.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.”

