NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya shooting sports fraternity is mourning the death of sharpshooter Edward Legei who passed on at Nairobi Hospital.

Legei, who is a is a four-time Kenya Open Bisley Championships winner fell ill on Friday last week and was on Monday pronounced dead.

Legei, a former Presidential Escort Unit Officer, also participated at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester where he finished 25th in the Fullbore Rifle Queens Prize amassing 390.36 points.

-More to follow-