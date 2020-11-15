‘Ghost’ makes two changes in Starting XI to face Comoros in Moroni return tie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has made two changes to the team that faces Comoros tonight in their Africa Cup of Nations return tie in Moroni.

David ‘Calabar’ Owino who stepped off the bench in the second half replacing Samwel Olwande has been handed a start while Sofapaka new signing Lawrence Juma will slot into midfield, taking Eric Johannah’s place.

The rest of the team remains intact.

Harambee Stars Starting XI:

Arnold Origi; David Owino, Erick Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Brian Onyango; Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Johanna Omolo; Masud Juma, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya.

Subs

Ian Otieno, Johnstone Omurwa, David Owino, Anthony Akumu, Samuel Olwande, John Makwata, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Muchiri, Hassan Abdallah, Erick Johanna, John Avire