Brazil defender Thiago Silva won Ligue 1 seven times in eight seasons with PSG © POOL/AFP/File Manu Fernandez

Football

PSG say goodbye to ‘legend’ Thiago Silva as Chelsea move awaits

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 27 – Paris Saint-Germain paid a fond tribute to departing captain Thiago Silva on Thursday, calling him “one of the greats” ahead of a reported move to Premier League side Chelsea.

“Thiago, thank you for eight years of unforgettable memories, leadership and commitment. You are one of the greats and your legendary status at PSG will live forever,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

“My very best wishes to you and your family for your new adventures, you will always be part of our family and our history, Merci Captain.”

Silva, 35, underwent a medical in London on Thursday and is expected to sign a two-year deal with Chelsea, according to reports in Britain.

The Brazil centre-back enjoyed eight trophy-laden years with the French champions, winning the Ligue 1 title seven times and five French Cups while making 315 appearances for PSG.

Silva could become the latest signing for Chelsea in a busy close season that has seen the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr. The Blues are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen rising star Kai Havertz.

