PSG eyeing Liverpool’s Matip as potential Thiago silva replacement

PARIS, France, Aug 3 – Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing an approach for Liverpool defender Joel Matip, and hope to secure his services with a transfer bid of Sh7 million (£50m).

Matip has established himself as a trusted member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, having played a role in their recent trophy successes.

But for his appalling injury record, the former Schalke defender would certainly have figured more. Matip has missed over 60 matches over a total of eight various injuries since joining in 2016.

But despite making just 13 appearances in all competitions this season, Cameroon news outlet kick442 claims PSG are readying an approach.

They state PSG’s sporting director Leonardo sees Matip as an ideal replacement for departing defender Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence.

Silva and Edinson Cavani both left the French giants following the expiration of their contracts. PSG have already gone some way to replacing Cavani by signing Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal.

But a replacement for Thiago Silva remains a priority now for Leonardo and coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Jose Gimenez have both been mentioned as targets. Both, however, would likely cost in excess of Sh10.5 million (£75m).

Matip would command a fee slightly more modest fee given his injury record and a £50m approach has been touted.

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether PSG’s reported interest in Matip is genuine. But the link has seen plenty of Liverpool fan sites pick up on the article. It’s also caused a debate among many Reds fans about the value of the player, with many passionately explaining why he simply must stay.

Liverpool recently sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg for a Sh1.4bn (£10.9m) fee. As such, the Reds are in the market for a new centre-half and selling another key squad man simply would not make sense.

For their part, Liverpool have been linked with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

The Reds have also been credited with an interest in Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, who could leave in a Sh4.4 million (£32m) deal.