Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serge Aurier joined Tottenham in 2017 but his brother Christopher, who was killed in a shooting, had once been considered the better prospect © POOL/AFP/File Glyn KIRK

Football

Man in custody for killing footballer Serge Aurier’s brother

Published

TOULUSE, France, Jul 15 – A man has handed himself into police in France and has confessed to shooting dead the brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, a police source said.

Christopher Aurier, 26, died in hospital after being shot in the stomach outside a nightclub in the southwestern city of Toulouse in the early hours of Monday.

A man went to a police station on Tuesday and said he had been the gunman, the police source said.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that a man was being held over the death.

Local newspaper La Depeche reported that an argument over a girlfriend could have been behind the shooting.

Christopher Aurier was once considered a more promising prospect than Serge, who is one year older, and the two came up through the ranks at Lens.

But while Serge went on to play for Paris Saint-Germain and Ivory Coast before moving to Premier League club Tottenham in 2017, Christopher failed to establish himself in a major club and had been playing this season for fifth division club Toulouse Rodeo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved