I will not interfere with KPL if elected FKF boss, says Musonye

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant, Nicholas Musonye says that he will not interfere with the affairs of Kenyan Premier League if elected.

Musonye, a former CECAFA Secretary General, speaking after officially declaring his candidature to manage Kenyan football for the next four years, stated that he will even ask Kenyan Premier League (KPL) to also run the National Super League.

“I want to assure people that I will not interfere with the running of the Premier League, in any case I will even ask the KPL to also take the National Super League so as we have uniformity in promotion and relegation,” Musonye, who managed the regional football body for the past 21 years begore stepping down in December 2019, said in an interview with NTV.

He added; “Even when I will be looking for sponsorship, I will do it with KPL, the sponsorship package will include NSL and other lower leagues, currently concentration is only on KPL and that’s not promoting football, football should be promoted from the grass roots,” Musonye, a former sports journalist assured.

On the women’s football in Kenya, Musonye said it will be a priority and will not discriminate them when sourcing for national teams sponsorship. He vowed to bring on board his expertise from CECAFA help grow the Women’s Premier League that is currently financially struggling.

“When I joined CECAFA we did not have women football competitions, but I introduced it and for four years we did it without sponsorship. For Kenya to go World Cup or Olympics, our luck can come from Harambee Starlets because they have the determination, so if Kenyans decide I will be their FKF president, I will dedicate a lot of effort to women football because they deserve better,” he said.

“Sponsorships will go hand in hand as well as for that of Harambee Stars, Women’s Premier League will also be strong as well as the age group teams.”

In his manifesto that he said will be launched soon, Musonye stated that is intention will be to work with county governments to help promote grassroot football and take care of former footballers welfare.

Musonye rubbished claims that his candidature was fronted by the government, underscoring that he was urged to run for the top seat by football stakeholders.

“Football is for the people of Kenya. What the government want is to see sports being managed properly so people who are saying I am a government candidate that’s a propaganda, I have decided to vie because football stakeholders have urged me to run. delegates will vote and decide, I will not force to be FKF leader, if they give the chance I will not disappoint them. My intention is to revive the hope in Kenyan football.

Musonye will now join a host of aspirants who are keen to unseat current president Nick Mwendwa, which includes ex-FKF boss Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, former FKF National Executive Committee Member for Coast, Twaha Mbarak and former Kenya Football Coaches Association deputy secretary-general Hamisi Shivachi.

