Charania top Kenyan after round two of Uganda Open

KAMPALA, Uganda, Sep 12 – Windsor Golf and Country Club’s Pro Golfer Rizwan Charania finished round two of the Uganda Open as the leading Kenyan after carding a round of 67; to take his total for the tournament to 2-under par 142.

This saw him end the day tied in fourth place, four shots off the overnight leader.

Shrugging off a tough outing on Wednesday that saw him end the day with a round of 75, he shot an impressive round today whose only dropped shots came at the par-4 third where he recorded a double-bogey.

But the rest of his scorecard was a thing of beauty.

He sunk four birdies on the first nine at the par-3, fourth; the par-4, sixth; the par-5, eighth and the par-4 ninth for a back-nine total of 34. On the back nine, he played bogey free, sinking birdies at the par-4, 12th; the par-4, 14th and the par-5, 17th for a back nine total of 33.

On is part, Mohit Mediratta finished tied in seventh place after returning a decent round of 69 to take his total for the tournament to 1-over par 145; leaving him the second-highest ranked Kenyan at the end of play on Thursday.

Just like Charania, Mohit recovered from a difficult first round where he returned a round of 76 to drop only two shots across the day.

On the first nine, he carded a total of 34 courtesy of birdies at the par-4, fifth; par-4, sixth and the par-5, eighth and a solo bogey at the par-4, ninth. On the back nine, he carded a total of 35 courtesy of birdies at the par-5, 13th and the par-4, 18th with the only dropped shot coming at the par-4, 16th.

Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige was the third-highest Kenyan after round two having played a decent round of level-par 72 to take his total for the event to 2-over par 146. His was a round of mixed fortunes.

On the first nine, he carded a total of 39 courtesy of bogeys at the par-4, first; par-4, fifth; par-3, seventh and the par-4, ninth and a lone birdie at the par-4, sixth.

-13 Kenyans make the cut

On the back nine, he had a better feel of the course, sinking birdies at the par-4, 14th; par-4, 16th; par-5, 17th and the par-4, 18th. He dropped a single shot on the back nine at the par-4, 10th for a total of 33.

The three were among 13 Kenyans who made the cut to play in the last two rounds of the tournament. Other Kenyans who made the cut include Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko.

Justus Madoya, the Johnnie-Walker-Sponsored duo of Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza, Kopan Timbe, Njuguna Ngugi, CJ Wangai, Sujan Shah and Matthew Wahome – who made his golf professional career at the Nyali leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Golf Series.

The Cut was set at 8-over par, capturing the top 30 players and ties.

-Zambian tops board

Meanwhile, Zambian Professional player Madalitso Muthiya finished round two of the tournament on top of the leaderboard with an overall score of 6-under par 138; three shots clear of his nearest challengers, Tongoona Charamba from Zimbambwe and Irvin Thato from South Africa, who both tied for second with 3-under par 141 scores.

The Safari Tour Golf Series, which is sponsored by both Magical Kenya and the Absa Group, is this year featuring as part of the Uganda Open Golf Championship for the first time.

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club 24th – 28th August 2019 (DONE)

Event 2 Uganda Open (Lake Victoria Serena) 10th – 14th September 2019

Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club 12th – 16th October 2019

Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club) 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019

Event 5 Rwanda Open (Kigali Golf Club) 6th – 9th November 2019

Event 6 Great Rift Valley Golf Club 23rd – 27th November 2019

Event 7 Muthaiga Golf Club 14th – 18th December 2019

Event 8 Thika Greens 4th – 8th January 2020

Event 9 Sigona Golf Club 25th – 29th January 2020

Event 10 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club) 12th – 15th February 2020

Event 11 Karen Country Club 22nd -26th February 2020

Event 12 Tanzania Open (Kiligolf) TBC

