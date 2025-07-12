Venus Williams accepts Washington invite after 16-month absence

LONDON, United Kingdom, JUL 12 – Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard for the Washington Open in what would be her first competitive match in 16 months.

The 45-year-old has not competed since the Miami Open in March 2024 – and last won a match at the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

The former world number one is currently listed as ‘inactive’ on the WTA website, meaning she does not have a ranking.

“There’s something truly special about DC – the energy, the fans, the history,” said Williams in a statement.

“This city has always shown me so much love and I can’t wait to compete there again.”

The Washington Open – a WTA 500 event – begins on 21 July, and the women’s draw includes Britain’s Emma Raducanu, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka and American Amanda Anisimova, who faces Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s Wimbledon women’s singles final.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon champion and two-time US Open champion, having also won 14 major titles alongside sister Serena Williams in the women’s doubles.

She did not accept a wildcard for the Indian Wells tournament earlier this year, saying she would be “overseas”.