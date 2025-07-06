Power of Faith! Kipyegon storms to world record at Prefontaine Classic - Capital Sports
Athletics

Power of Faith! Kipyegon storms to world record at Prefontaine Classic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record for the women’s 1500m — again — at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night.

Kipyegon clocked 3:48.68 to cut the tape, smashing the previous record of 3:49.04 that she set at the Paris Diamond League on July 7, last year.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:51.44 to finish second as Australian Jessica Hull timed a season’s best (SB) of 3:52.67 to take third place.

Kipyegon’s feat on Saturday came just over a week after she fell agonisingly short of making history as the first woman to run the mile in under four minutes.

The double world record holder clocked 4:06.42 in the ‘Breaking4’ challenge in Paris — setting an unofficial world record for the mile in the process.

More to follow…

