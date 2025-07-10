Podium sweep in women’s 5000m on the cards for Kenya at World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is confident of a Kenyan podium sweep in the women’s 5000m at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Chebet believes the team to represent Kenya in the 12-and-a-half lap race is formidable on paper.

“With Faith (Kipyegon) as well as Agnes (Ng’etich) and Akidor (Margaret), I am confident we can go on and sweep the podium places in Tokyo. It is a very a strong team,” the 25-year-old said.

The quartet will be flying the national flag at the global event following an eventful weekend at Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

Chebet clocked a world record of 13:58.06 in the women’s 5000m at the ninth leg of the Diamond League.

Ng’etich — the world record holder for the women’s 10km — finished second in a personal best (PB) of 14:01.29.

Akidor, on the other hand, finished fourth in 14:30.34.

Chebet’s feat was followed by Kipyegon who smashed her previous world record of 3:49.04, clocking 3:48.68 in the women’s 1500m.

The triple Olympic champion is also the world 5000m champion and has thus secured her spot in the team for the global championships.

Chebet will be looking to upstage her fellow countrywoman, having bagged bronze at the same competition in 2023 in Budapest.

In the aftermath of her achievement in Eugene, Chebet paid homage to Kipyegon for pushing her to become better.

“When I saw what she tried to do with Breaking4, I was really encouraged to go for the world record. She encourages me a lot and inspires me. Before the Prefontaine Classic, she was telling me to go for it (world record),” she said.

The World Cross Country champion is also planning to run in the women’s 10,000m and will compete for a slot at the national trials for the World Championships — set for July 22 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.