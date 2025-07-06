Cherotich finishes second at Prefontaine Classic as Yavi wins latest battle with fellow countrywoman - Capital Sports
Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich wins the women's 3000m steeplechase at Doha Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

Athletics

Cherotich finishes second at Prefontaine Classic as Yavi wins latest battle with fellow countrywoman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2025 – Olympics bronze medalist Faith Cherotich finished second in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night.

Cherotich clocked a personal best (PB) of 8:48.71, losing out to Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, who timed a world lead of 8:45.25 for the win.

The 2020 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda bagged the final podium place, clocking a season’s best (SB) of 8:51.77 in third place.

Saturday’s race was the first time Cherotich has failed to win a race this year.

She began 2025 with victory at Doha Diamond League on May 16 — clocking 9:05.08.

The 20-year-old then ran 9:02.60 to win the Oslo Diamond League on June 12 before clinching the Paris Diamond League in a world lead of 8:53.37, a week later.

In this article:
