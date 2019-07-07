You are here:

Bwire the hero as Kariobangi Sharks beat Everton in Nairobi

Theo Walcott in action against Kariobangi Sharks. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Keeper Brian Bwire saved two penalties and converted one as Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks upset English Premier League club Everton 4-3 on post-match penalties in an historic friendly match played at a packed the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

The match had ended 1-1 in regular time.

Abuya sent the home team Sharks ahead in the 27th minute with a neat finish after the Everton defenders were caught flat foot but the lead was cancelled in the second half through Joe Williams who drove home a low shot from a free-kick at the edge of the box in the 54 th minute.

-More to follow-

ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

