Harambee Stars go designer for ‘Cairo look’

PARIS, France, June 14 – Harambee Stars will not land in Cairo in your usual tracksuit or jersey and shorts, but have gone for a clean French look for their sojourn to the land of the pyramids ahead of next week’s African Cup of Nations.

Stars have picked up a smart-casual outfit from renowned French designer Emannuelle Khan which they will don on their way to Egypt next week Wednesday.

According to Wikipedia, Emmanuelle Khanh (12 September 1937 – 17 February 2017) was a French fashion designer, stylist and former model. She was particularly known for her distinctive outsize eyewear, and was considered one of the leading young designers of the 1960s.

The consignment arrived at the team’s training base at the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis, Paris on Thursday night. The entire team, from the players, members of staff and members of the delegation will all drape in the outfit.

It includes a white shirt, beige khaki pants and a navy blue coat. The outfit will be officially unveiled to the whole world on Wednesday morning, when the team departs for Cairo.

“This is something great, I think we will look awesome,” said defender Musa Mohammed, with a huge chuckle on his face.