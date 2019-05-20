Betway renovates Kibra’s Alswafa FC community Hall

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Betting firm Betway Kenya has unveiled the newly renovated community hall for the Alswafa Football Club based in Nairobi’s Kibera area.

Alswafa FC is the oldest football club in Kibra now playing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nairobi West Regional League.

The club has over the last 20 years produced players to the national team, Harambee Stars, as well as outside of the country as professionals.

“We are delighted by the kind gesture shown to us by Betway through the renovation of our community centre as well as giving new kits to our team. This will go a long way in boosting the morale of our team and also growing the club to greater heights,’’ said Bashir, Chairman of Alswafa FC.

The team hosts its matches at the famous Woodley stadium. Over 70% of players are youth residing in Kibra and its surrounding areas where the club provides necessary support and resources for them to achieve their aspirations in the sport.

“As Betway Kenya, we are committed to community development through sport, and for us, this is a great pleasure and honour to support the Alswafa club and the community as a whole through the hall and new kits,” said Leon Kiptum, Betway Country Manager.

“We understand the importance of confidence when striving to achieve one’s dreams and aspirations and we hope our contribution will add to the team’s confidence and growth of the club,” he added.

The community hall acts as a source of income for the club and the team will greatly benefit from the investment as the hall has space for income-generating activities and also provide players with job opportunities.

Furthermore, this initiative will create employment opportunities for the youth and aide the club in their journey to self-sustenance and rely less on donors and well-wishers.

Please find attached the press release for the same as well as the link below with the images from the event.