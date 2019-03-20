Sahir out to continue dominance as KCB Autocross enters third round

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20 – Izmir Racing driver Sahir Mughal hopes to make it two in a row when the third round of the KCB National Autocross Championship heads to Jamhuri Park racetrack this Sunday.

Sahir emerged the winner of the last race at Jamhuri. He anticipates stiff opposition from Zameer Verjee and teenage driver Rajveer Thethy.

“Zameer and Thethy have been driving really well over the past two races, so I anticipate a cutthroat battle for points,” said Sahir.

Zameer remarked: “All is well. The car didn’t have any issues in the last event, so it’s pretty much basic checks. We are aiming for a quick clean race,” Zameer said.

In Two Wheel Drive Turbo class Izmir Racing trio of Shalien Mughal, Imran Hakada and Shaz Esmail will be at it against round one winner Kunal Patel in the battle for 2WD T honors.

“We are looking forward to the next round of the National Championship this weekend. We have been working round the clock to get all our buggies and cars ready for the event. Some are being rebuilt and other just minor upgrades. We have also spent a lot of time testing and setting up our machines. Hopefully, we will very be competitive coming this weekend,” said Shalien.

The 4WD T Class has attracted defending champion Sahib Omar and immediate former champion Rehan Shah of Ray Racing. It will be a busy race-day for teammates Shalien and Imran who will be sharing a Subaru in the 4WD Turbo Class.

Tsorav Soni and girl driver Kiana will square off in the Pee Wee while Tsevi Soni, Illyun Mughal in a Polaris and defending champion Yuvraj “Yuvi” Rajput resume the tussle for points in Bambino .

Meanwhile, Team Safaricom Home Fibre & Decko Racing has confirmed six drivers in their outfit this weekend. Wayne Fernandes with a Quad Bike will be joined by the Sonis (Tsorav and Tsevi) and Rajputs (Kiana, Yuvraj, Kirit) in the team.

“I am excited to see how the boys perform in this week end’s Autocross. Yuvraj drove outstandingly well and won the last race with a convincing margin and hope he can keep the driving up. Kiana my daughter is also taking part alongside Tsorav in the Pee Wee class. As for me I just want to have some fun with my kids and hope for the best!” Kirit said.

The first two events of the 2019 Autocross series have been to Mai Mahiu in late January and Jamhuri on February 24 organized by Sikh Union Nairobi and Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) respectively.

Entries received as at 18/3/2019 2100Hrs

Ken Nteere – 4WDT Rajveer Thethy – 2WD NT Kirit Rajput – Open Wayne Fernandes – Quad Kiana Rajput – PeeWee

6.Yuvraj Rajput – Bambino

Tsevi Soni – Bambino Tsorav Soni – PeeWee Sameer Nanji 2WD NT Shalien Mughal -2WDT Shalien Mughal – Open Sahir Mughal 2WD NT Imran Hakada 2WDT Imran Hakada – Open Shaz Ismail 2WDT Lovejyot Singh 2WDT Illiyun Mughal- Bambino John Ngugi – 4WD Andrew Muchemi – 4WD McRae Kimathi – 4WD John Nganga – 4WD George Njoroge – 4WD Zameer Verjee – 2WD NT Nazir Verjee 2WD T