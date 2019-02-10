AFC will rise from derby blues, says Mbungo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – AFC Leopards tactician Cassa Mbungo is upbeat the club will recover from the current slump, their derby day 2-0 loss to arch rivals Gor Mahia at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday afternoon seeing them slump only one point away from the relegation zone.

AFC have lost five of their last six games and the Rwandese tactician only brought on board last week after the departure of Serb Marko Vasiljevic is confident he can turn around fortunes at the den.

“We will do well, I have faith. We will work on our weak areas and especially now that we are almost going for the international break, I will have more time to work with the team and rectify the mistakes we made,” Mbungo said after his side’s loss to Gor on Saturday.

He added; “Tactically we did some things right and we were okay, but we still have work to do. We conceded goals from set pieces and our defending was a bit naïve from them. But we will work in training and I will show them what to do in certain instances.”

AFC have a tough run of fixtures awaiting them as Mbungo tries to lift the limping giants off the doldrums of relegation.

They play Ulinzi Stars next weekend before facing Mathare United and Sony Sugar prior to the international break.

With the transfer window also set to open, Mbungo has hinted that he might work on a few transfers though he says he believes in the squad currently at his disposal.

“We need to strengthen the team and if I have an opportunity to do so then I will bring in some players. But first, we have to work with those we have because I think they are good enough and if we can work to improve them, we will have a good team,” he stated.

He picked out the defense as a key area he needs to work on saying he is appalled by the number of goals his side is conceding.

“In four games we have conceded nine goals and that is an area that we have to really work on. Also, we are not creating chances to score on the other end and this is also a concern. There’s a lot we need to work on,” the tactician stated.