Sofapaka scores late to deny AFC first win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Cornelius Juma found the back of the net one minute to stoppage time to inspire Sofapaka deny AFC Leopards their first win of the season as the Kenyan Premier League round 3 match ended 2-2.

AFC Leopards surrendered the lead twice after Marvin Omondi scored early four minutes after kick-off before Michel Oduor leveled the scores in the 50th minute. However, Aziz Okaka reclaimed the lead for Leopards in the 76th minute before Juma broke their hearts with a late strike.

In other results, KCB picked their first point of the season after holding high flying Bandari FC 1-1, Western Stima beat Kakamega Homeboyz to climb top of the table while Mathare United drew 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars.

Leopards settled in the game early as Omondi was on control, netting early from a hard shot from the edge of the box after being teed up by Okaka. The goal proved the difference as hosts Sofapaka led at the interval.

In the second half, Oduor curled a shot from outside the area that caught Leopards’ Rwandese custodian Erick Ndaiyshimiye off-guard to put matters on level before Okaka slotted in with 15 minutes left on the clock to take Ingwe back on the lead.