Peerless Gor thump Nzoia, stretch KPL lead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17- Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia continued to show their class, making an easy afternoon off Nzoia Sugar to beat them 3-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu and move six points clear top of the standings with four matches at hand.

Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge struck a brace with midfielder Humphrey Mieno adding the other as K’Ogalo continued with their unbeaten streak into the 16th game.

brian Otieno’s header in injury time was too little too late as Gor had already closed shop.

In the other matches played on Sunday afternoon, Sofapaka moved to second place in the standings with an assured 3-0 win over relegation fighting Thika United at the Narok Stadium while in Nairobi, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Wazito at Ruaraka.

In Nakuru, Ulinzi Stars’ winless streak continued as they played to a 0-0 draw against Bandari at their Afraha Stadium backyard.

Head coach Dylan Kerr fielded his strongest squad for the tie, showing clear that he was never going to take it easy against Nzoia. The only regular left on the bench was Francis Kahata and his place was taken by former Nzoia boy Boniface Omondi.

Nzoia started with more pace but ultimately, Gor settled and they had a brilliant opportunity in the 13th minute when Meddie Kagere was played through by Tuyisenge, but the forward shot wide from a tight angle.

Tuyisenge turned his goal scoring hunt in the 22nd minute when he broke through to face Nzoia keeper Benson Mangala one on one, but he could not beat the shot stopper who produced a brilliant stop.

But in the 34th minute, he made no mistakes after going through on goal again, this time placing the ball beyond Mangala, making amends for the earlier miss.

K’Ogalo needed just two minutes into the second half to stretch their lead, Mieno nodding home a cross with Mangala left in no man’s land.

Tuyisenge completed his brace on the hour mark when he rose to power a header past Mangala from Kagere’s cross.

Nzoia scored their consolation deep in stoppage time when defender Otieno headed past Boniface Oluoch a free kick from skipper Edgar Nzano.

At the Narok Stadium, Piston Mutamba marked his debut in superb fashion, scoring the opener as Sofapaka went off 3-0 winners against Thika with three second half goals.

The lanky ex-Wazito FC forward put Batoto ba Mungu in the lead after 65 minutes with a low finish inside the box with substitute Kevin Kimani sending them 2-0 up two minutes later from the penalty spot after Dennis Odhiambo handled inside the box.

Elli Asieche then put the icing on the cake 15 minutes from time when he connected a freekick from Kimani after a Thika defended poorly.

In Ruaraka, Tusker FC were headed for a 1-0 win against struggling Wazito FC after Timothy Otieno gave them an early first half lead, but Justin Omary scored in his own net two minutes from time to deny Robert Matano’s side maximum points.