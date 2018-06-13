Keitany, Kamworor, Kirui receive fully paid vacation thanks to KTB

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Three top marathoners Mary Keitany, Geoffrey Kirui and Geoffrey Kamworor will spend the next five days at the Amboseli National Park, Diani Beach and Kisite Mpunguti Marine Park after being rewarded by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) for a fully paid vacation.

This is the second time that KTB is rewarding Kenya’s elite marathon runners with vacations under a programme that was launched in November 2017, with former marathon World Record holder Wilson Kipsang and Sarah Chepchirchir being the first beneficiaries.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the reward of the three marathoners, KTB Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier has said the gesture is recognition of the important role that Kenyan athletes play in selling Kenya abroad.

“Kenyan marathon champions are undoubtedly our nation’s best ambassadors given that the races they participate in are held across Kenya’s key tourist source markets. Our champion athletes rub shoulders with ordinary citizens in the cities hosting the races as well as with professional athletes from other nations,” she said.

“As the body mandated with the task of marketing Kenya’s tourism products, we recognize the huge profile that our athletic heroes occupy on the world stage. We believe our marathon champions can help push Kenya as a top tourist destination in the various marathon events that they participate in,” the KTB CEO added.

Kirui topped the 2017 Boston Marathon men’s category, stopping the clock at 2:09:37 while Kamworor finished first in the 2017 New York City Marathon men’s division in 2:10: 53.

Superstar Keitany completed a Kenyan clean sweep at the Big Apple, clocking 2:17:01 to win the women’s category and becoming the second fastest female marathoner.