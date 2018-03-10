AFC end Mathare unbeaten run in thriller

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – AFC Leopards rallied from behind to end Mathare United’s unbeaten run after whipping the Slum Boys 4-3 in a Kenyan Premier League thriller hosted at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

AFC finished with 10 men after Ghanaian Isaac Oduro was sent off in the 86th minute for a second bookable offence as a result of time wasting.

Cliff Nyakeya netted a brace for Mathare United, finding the first in the seventh minute before Ingwe responded through Brian Marita’s strike in the 18th minute after receiving a pass from Nabwire.

Mathare reclaimed the lead on the half hour mark thanks to Francis Omondi who converted from the spot after Oduro brought down Nyakeya in the box. Five minutes later, Nyakeya completed his brace but AFC Leopards skipper Duncan Otieno pulled one back for Ingwe.

After the break, AFC levelled the scores through Ezekiel Odera in the 60th minute but the hero of the day was Marvin Nabwire who unleashed a breathtaking cracker in the 77th minute that sealed the win for Ingwe.

The win saw AFC pick their second back-to-back win under interim head coach Dennis Kitambi and climb to third on the log with 10 points, having played a match less.

