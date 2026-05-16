Nairobi CBD Walkway Upgrade Transforms Pedestrian Experience Under Sakaja Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Millions of Nairobi residents who move through the Central Business District daily are set to benefit from safer, cleaner, and more efficient mobility following major walkway modernizations undertaken by the Nairobi City County Government.

The facelift forms part of the broader “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” initiative aimed at transforming the capital through improved urban planning and prioritization of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT).

The project covered key sections of the CBD, including Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, Kencom area, and the Ambassador terminal precinct, where authorities installed modern cabro paving, Victorian-style LED street lighting, benches, and dedicated linger spaces for pedestrians.

Speaking during the unveiling, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the upgrades are not only about beautifying the city but also restoring dignity to residents.

“For far too long, the people of Nairobi have had to navigate broken pavements and chaotic streets. By fixing these walkways, we are reclaiming our city for the pedestrian. We are making Nairobi a place where you can walk with dignity, safety, and pride. This is the city we promised, and this is the city we are building together,” Sakaja said.

The Governor noted that the redesign is intended to reduce conflict between motorists and pedestrians while easing congestion within the CBD.

“Our vision is clear — we want a city that works for everyone, from the corporate executive in a vehicle to the trader and the student on foot. By expanding these pedestrian spaces and installing proper barriers, we are not just beautifying the CBD; we are creating a more orderly and efficient environment that supports local businesses and enhances the overall urban experience,” he added.

In addition to the new infrastructure, the rehabilitation works include accessibility improvements such as ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and upgraded drainage systems to ensure the walkways remain accessible during rainy seasons.

County officials say the initiative reflects Nairobi’s growing focus on sustainable urban development and modern city planning as the administration moves into the next phase of citywide renewal projects.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable urban development. We are not just patching up holes; we are laying a foundation for a modern, world-class capital. As we move into the next phase of our citywide overhaul, our focus remains on order, dignity, hope, and opportunity for every Nairobian. Let’s keep making Nairobi work,” Sakaja stated.