Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Nairobi CBD Walkway Upgrade Transforms Pedestrian Experience Under Sakaja Plan

The facelift forms part of the broader “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” initiative aimed at transforming the capital through improved urban planning.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Millions of Nairobi residents who move through the Central Business District daily are set to benefit from safer, cleaner, and more efficient mobility following major walkway modernizations undertaken by the Nairobi City County Government.

The facelift forms part of the broader “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” initiative aimed at transforming the capital through improved urban planning and prioritization of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project covered key sections of the CBD, including Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, Kencom area, and the Ambassador terminal precinct, where authorities installed modern cabro paving, Victorian-style LED street lighting, benches, and dedicated linger spaces for pedestrians.

Speaking during the unveiling, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the upgrades are not only about beautifying the city but also restoring dignity to residents.

“For far too long, the people of Nairobi have had to navigate broken pavements and chaotic streets. By fixing these walkways, we are reclaiming our city for the pedestrian. We are making Nairobi a place where you can walk with dignity, safety, and pride. This is the city we promised, and this is the city we are building together,” Sakaja said.

The Governor noted that the redesign is intended to reduce conflict between motorists and pedestrians while easing congestion within the CBD.

“Our vision is clear — we want a city that works for everyone, from the corporate executive in a vehicle to the trader and the student on foot. By expanding these pedestrian spaces and installing proper barriers, we are not just beautifying the CBD; we are creating a more orderly and efficient environment that supports local businesses and enhances the overall urban experience,” he added.

In addition to the new infrastructure, the rehabilitation works include accessibility improvements such as ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and upgraded drainage systems to ensure the walkways remain accessible during rainy seasons.

County officials say the initiative reflects Nairobi’s growing focus on sustainable urban development and modern city planning as the administration moves into the next phase of citywide renewal projects.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable urban development. We are not just patching up holes; we are laying a foundation for a modern, world-class capital. As we move into the next phase of our citywide overhaul, our focus remains on order, dignity, hope, and opportunity for every Nairobian. Let’s keep making Nairobi work,” Sakaja stated.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

What Kenya Can Learn From Zambia’s Solar-By-Constituency Model As Africa Recasts Climate Policy Around Development

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — As African lawmakers push back against climate policies they say overlook the continent’s development realities, Zambia is emerging as...

35 minutes ago

Kenya

TI-Kenya Condemns Court Decision Upholding Obado Plea Bargain in Sh73.4mn Graft Case

The organizations maintained that corruption cases involving large sums of public money should be handled transparently and decisively.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nyoro Pushes for Recall of Parliament Over Fuel Price Reduction Debate

Recent fuel price adjustments have pushed pump prices to record levels in several towns, increasing pressure on households and businesses.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODPP Strengthens Fight Against Human Trafficking Through New Crime Scene Management Guidelines

The initiative was highlighted during the launch and Training of Trainers on the Standard Operating Procedures.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt Extends NGO Transition Period Under Public Benefit Organisations Act

Murkomen says the extension takes effect from May 14, and is intended to ensure a smooth and structured shift into the updated regulatory system...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ida Hits Back at Mbadi Over ‘Post-Raila Era’ Comments

In a reflective and emotionally charged address, she noted that the late ODM leader continues to dominate public discourse and national debate on a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Pledges Level 6 Hospital Upgrade for Bungoma at State House Meeting

President Ruto assured the leaders that the government was committed to strengthening the health sector.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Government Heightens Ebola Surveillance After DR Congo Outbreak

However, the Ministry assured Kenyans that no Ebola case had been detected in the country as of May 16.

4 hours ago