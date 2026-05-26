Kisii Women Leaders Condemn Remarks Against First Lady May Arati

KISII, Kenya May 26 – Women leaders in Kisii County have strongly condemned remarks made against Kisii First Lady May Arati by Ichuni Ward MCA Wycliffe Siocha, describing the statements as disrespectful, gendered and an attack on women in leadership.

The leaders, speaking during a press briefing in Kisii town, accused the MCA of using demeaning language against the First Lady following his recent fallout with Governor Simba Arati and his decision to join the political camp associated with Fred Matiang’i.

Siocha had allegedly accused May Arati of interfering with the running of county affairs, remarks that sparked criticism from women groups across the county.

Led by women leader Sarah Nyaenya, the group defended the First Lady, saying she deserves respect for the position she holds and for her contribution to community development initiatives in Kisii County.

“Attacking our First Lady and her home using demeaning and gendered language is uncalled for. Our First Lady respects the people of Kisii and we have witnessed the projects she is undertaking in the community. We applaud her efforts,” said Nyaenya.

The women leaders said the remarks amounted to an attack on all women participating in public life and leadership spaces.

Nyaenya issued a two-day ultimatum to the MCA to withdraw the statements and publicly apologise to the First Lady.

She maintained that political disagreements should not degenerate into personal attacks targeting women and families.

“Disagreeing with policy is politics. Insulting a woman’s character and family role is not,” she said. “We are here to say that verbal attacks against the First Lady are attacks against every woman who steps into public space.”

The leaders further stated that May Arati would not be distracted from her work in supporting vulnerable groups and community empowerment programmes in the county.

They urged political leaders in Kisii to uphold civility, respect and issue-based politics as the country heads into heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election.