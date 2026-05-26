Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Kisii Women Leaders Condemn Remarks Against First Lady May Arati

Siocha had allegedly accused May Arati of interfering with the running of county affairs, remarks that sparked criticism from women groups across the county.

Published

KISII, Kenya May 26 – Women leaders in Kisii County have strongly condemned remarks made against Kisii First Lady May Arati by Ichuni Ward MCA Wycliffe Siocha, describing the statements as disrespectful, gendered and an attack on women in leadership.

The leaders, speaking during a press briefing in Kisii town, accused the MCA of using demeaning language against the First Lady following his recent fallout with Governor Simba Arati and his decision to join the political camp associated with Fred Matiang’i.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Siocha had allegedly accused May Arati of interfering with the running of county affairs, remarks that sparked criticism from women groups across the county.

Led by women leader Sarah Nyaenya, the group defended the First Lady, saying she deserves respect for the position she holds and for her contribution to community development initiatives in Kisii County.

“Attacking our First Lady and her home using demeaning and gendered language is uncalled for. Our First Lady respects the people of Kisii and we have witnessed the projects she is undertaking in the community. We applaud her efforts,” said Nyaenya.

The women leaders said the remarks amounted to an attack on all women participating in public life and leadership spaces.

Nyaenya issued a two-day ultimatum to the MCA to withdraw the statements and publicly apologise to the First Lady.

She maintained that political disagreements should not degenerate into personal attacks targeting women and families.

“Disagreeing with policy is politics. Insulting a woman’s character and family role is not,” she said. “We are here to say that verbal attacks against the First Lady are attacks against every woman who steps into public space.”

The leaders further stated that May Arati would not be distracted from her work in supporting vulnerable groups and community empowerment programmes in the county.

They urged political leaders in Kisii to uphold civility, respect and issue-based politics as the country heads into heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto Calls for Stronger African Union Institutions Amid Global Shifts

President Ruto spoke after chairing the 4th Session of the Virtual Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State on African Union Institutional Reforms.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Commissions Kenya’s First Jigger Museum in Murang’a

The facility, established by Stanley Kamau through Ahadi Kenya Trust, will serve as a national archive and learning centre documenting Kenya’s decades-long battle against...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Cofek Moves to Court to Stop Ketraco CEO Recruitment Over ‘Illegal’ Job Requirements

Cofek accuses Ketraco’s board of introducing qualifications in the vacancy notice that allegedly exceed what is provided for under the Government Owned Enterprises Act.

2 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Petition Seeks to Stop Banks From Arbitrary Interest Rate Hikes

Francis Awino is seeking conservatory orders against the CBK, AG, and KBA acting on behalf of commercial lenders.

2 hours ago

County News

Human Rights Groups Warn of Rising Ethnic Tensions in Nakuru Hotspots Ahead of 2027 Politics

Leaders warned that the recent anti-fuel price protests exposed deep political and ethnic divisions in the region, particularly in Molo and Njoro sub-counties.

2 hours ago

BUDGET

Business Leaders Push Back on Digital Tax proposal in Finance Bill 2026

"You tax digital payment platforms, you drive consumers to the mattress and to the informal economy,” a KEPSA representative said, warning that such a...

10 hours ago

BUDGET

Businesses Support Tax Amnesty but urge reform to refund laws

The proposed tax amnesty program, which targets tax liabilities accrued up to December 31, 2025, offers taxpayers full relief from penalties and interest, provided...

and 11 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Ukraine National Libraries Sign Knowledge-Sharing, Cultural Cooperation Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25-Kenya National Library Service and the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening institutional...

11 hours ago