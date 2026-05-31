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Murang’a Upgrades All 170 Public Health Facilities to Starlink Internet

Murang’a County has marked a major milestone in the digitisation of healthcare, with Governor Irungu Kang’ata officially launching a countywide satellite internet upgrade across all 170 public health facilities.

Speaking at Muriranjas Hospital in Kiharu, Governor Kang’ata said the upgrade from cable to satellite (Starlink) will enhance efficiency in healthcare service delivery, describing it as both faster and more cost-effective.

Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox lauded Murang’a County for embracing digital transformation in healthcare, noting that the initiative will deliver reliable connectivity to remote areas.

Paratus Group Chief Development Officer Barney Hamse also welcomed the shift to satellite internet, saying it will help bring essential healthcare services closer to the people.

At the facility level, Kirwara Level Four Hospital Medical Superintendent Esther Maina said reliable internet connectivity has significantly improved healthcare delivery by enabling real-time access to data for doctors and administrators.

Meanwhile, Governor Kang’ata has called for swift investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of bodies of young children recently retrieved from River Kiama in Gatanga.

The governor also opposed a proposed government plan to set up centres in the country for Americans exposed to Ebola, warning that such a move would risk introducing the deadly disease into Kenya.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Murang’a County has marked a major milestone in the digitisation of healthcare, with Governor Irungu Kang’ata officially launching a countywide satellite internet upgrade across all 170 public health facilities.

Speaking at Muriranjas Hospital in Kiharu, Governor Kang’ata said the upgrade from cable to satellite (Starlink) will enhance efficiency in healthcare service delivery, describing it as both faster and more cost-effective.

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Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox lauded Murang’a County for embracing digital transformation in healthcare, noting that the initiative will deliver reliable connectivity to remote areas.

Paratus Group Chief Development Officer Barney Hamse also welcomed the shift to satellite internet, saying it will help bring essential healthcare services closer to the people.

At the facility level, Kirwara Level Four Hospital Medical Superintendent Esther Maina said reliable internet connectivity has significantly improved healthcare delivery by enabling real-time access to data for doctors and administrators.

Meanwhile, Governor Kang’ata has called for swift investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of bodies of young children recently retrieved from River Kiama in Gatanga.

The governor also opposed a proposed government plan to set up centres in the country for Americans exposed to Ebola, warning that such a move would risk introducing the deadly disease into Kenya.

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